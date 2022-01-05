Warmer winter weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice stretch of weather has arrived and will continue to bring some nice pleasant conditions to southern Arizona.

Chilly nights and comfortable afternoons will be the rule through the end of the week.

Lows will start out in the upper 30s to lower 40s with daytime highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The only bigger changes we'll see are some breezy conditions and an increase in cloud cover from the weekend into early next week.

Otherwise, this looks like a good time to plan some outdoor time!

Cuyler Diggs

