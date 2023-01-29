Watch Now
Warmer weekend with high wind speeds on the way

Posted at 10:33 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 00:33:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After chilly mornings with temperatures in the 30s, the afternoons will see a warm up. The temperatures will be just a few degrees shy of 70, which its near normal. Breezy winds up to 30 miles per hour are expected for Sunday and Monday.

The next weather system will approach on Monday afternoon through Wednesday, which will bring cooler temperatures, chances for valley rain and mountain snow. Dry and warm conditions will be back by the end of next week.

