Warmer weekend ends with gusty winds

Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 19:48:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're looking ahead to a warmer weekend with lots of sunshine expected. We'll be back up to near-average temperatures for this time of year by Saturday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday turns gusty as we transition to another shot of cold air entering the area to start next week. We'll see chances for rain showers and mountain snow from Monday through Wednesday, with highs dropping back into the 50s by the middle of next week. Snow could fall as low as 3,000 feet.

This time next week, we expect to dry out and warm up once again, with highs likely reaching the upper-60s.

