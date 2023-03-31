Watch Now
Warmer weather returns for the weekend

Posted at 7:01 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 22:01:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have some chilly mornings leading up to the weekend with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A nice weekend is on the way which will bring highs in the lower 80s with lots of sunshine.

Early next week, another strong cold front sweeps across the area and will bring more wind along with a big dip in temperatures.

After starting the week at 80°, highs will only climb into the low to mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those jackets will still come in pretty handy at night and into next week!

Cuyler Diggs

