Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend and beyond

Posted at 7:55 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 21:55:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A much different weather pattern is heading for southern Arizona and it's own that will bring much warmer air back to the desert.

The weekend will start a little cool with highs in the mid-60s, but Sunday will bring highs in the mid-70s.

Even warmer air arrives next week and highs will climb into the mid-80s by Thursday.

We don't see a significant chance of rain in the forecast as the storm track shifts well to our north over the next week.

Take advantage of the nice weather and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

