TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny skies today as highs climb back into the upper 70s in Tucson.

Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s, and Tucson will likely warm to the low 80s by Friday.

We will stay mostly dry with temperatures near or above average through early next week.

Expect variable cloudiness and afternoon breezes each day especially Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

