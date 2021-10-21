Watch
Warmer to end the work week, then gusty and cooler early next week

Posted at 5:38 AM, Oct 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dress in layers. A chilly start to the day, then sunny and warmer this afternoon.

Highs will hover near 90° today and Friday in Tucson.

High pressure will keep us warm and dry through the weekend.

Another system will bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures early next, with highs dropping to the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures return the second half of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

