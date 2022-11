TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the day, then slightly warmer this afternoon.

Passing high clouds will gradually clear to partly cloudy this afternoon, with highs warming to the low 70s in Tucson.

Expect high temps to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the rest of the week.

Dry weather with below normal temperatures can be expected into the upcoming weekend, with breezy east winds returning tomorrow.

Meteorologist April Madison

