Warmer than normal temperatures and gusty winds
Upper 80s by Tuesday with gusty winds Wednesday.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 20:39:13-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warming up into the upper 80s by Tuesday.
Breezy and dry weather Wednesday may increase fire conditions south and east of Tucson.
Thursday dips back into the upper 70s before the 80s return for the weekend.
Drink plenty of water!
Brian Brennan
