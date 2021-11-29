Watch
Warmer than normal conditions continue

November will continue its trend of warmer than normal temperatures.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 19:56:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The average temperature each day of November has been above normal in Tucson. That trend will continue with temps hitting near 80° at the airport the next several days

Slight breezes tomorrow.

Computer models show a system off to the southeast of our area Thursday into Friday. We'll keep an eye on that to see if it will have any impact for southern Arizona.

Otherwise, great weather for hanging up Christmas lights!

Brian Brennan

