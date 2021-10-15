Watch
Warmer temps and breezy winds as we head into the weekend

Breezy and warmer air arrives
Posted at 6:40 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 09:40:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for the 80s to return!

Sunny skies, breezy and gusty winds, and much warmer temps as we head into the weekend.

A building ridge of high pressure will push temperatures back above average this weekend, soaring to near 90° in Tucson.

Then a trough brushing by to our north early next week will bring several degrees of cooling, along with locally breezy conditions at times.

Another ridge and more warming the second half of the week along with continued dry conditions.

April Madison

