Warmer temperatures return for the weekend and stay with us into next week

Posted at 7:56 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 21:56:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some beautiful spring-like weather is on the way just in time for the weekend.

High pressure will allow temperatures to warm through the weekend and into next week when highs climb into the mid-80s by Tuesday.

Plenty of sunshine will make for a great time to get outside, but don't forget the sunscreen!

Also, our air will be extremely dry for the next several days so be sure to drink plenty of water to prevent becoming dehydrated.

Most importantly, have a great weekend and enjoy the warmer weather!

Cuyler Diggs

