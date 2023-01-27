Warmer temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warmer weather is working its way back to southern Arizona, but another storm system is on the way.

High temperatures will climb back into the mid-60s for the weekend and overnight lows will rise into the upper 30s.

Early next week, another low pressure system will drop to our southwest and bring some more light rain and mountain snow to southeastern Arizona.

This system will also allow cooler air to return to the region and highs will fall back into the the low to mid-50s by Tuesday.

Keep your winter wardrobe nearby!

Cuyler Diggs

