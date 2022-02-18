Watch
Warmer temperatures arrive just in time for the weekend

Posted at 7:05 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 21:05:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice warming trend arrives to finish the week and head into the weekend.

After some chilly morning temperatures, afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s and mid-70s through Sunday.

The warming trend will come to an end as another winter-like storm arrives early next week.

Much like our previous storm, this one will bring another round of gusty wind and much cooler temperatures.

A chance of rain and mountain snow will arrive by Wednesday, but we expect any accumulation to be fairly light.

For now, we can look forward to plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

