Warmer temperatures and less wind return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A much quieter weather pattern is settling in over the Southwest and will allow temperatures to climb as we get closer to Easter weekend.

Highs will climb into the 80s for the end of the week and continue into the lower 90s for Easter.

The storm track will be pushed far north and resemble more of a summer-like pattern over the next several days.

This will keep warm temperatures in our forecast well into next week.

Get ready to enjoy lots of sunshine and some heat!

Cuyler Diggs

