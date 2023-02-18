Warmer for the weekend with a little rain on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll enjoy a nice start to the weekend with less wind and warmer temperatures, but a few showers are on the way.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s before another low pressure system moves closer to southern Arizona and bring a few showers to the region late Sunday.

The showers will linger into Monday with another area of low pressure system arriving for the middle of the week which will bring a few more showers and some light snow above 5,000'.

Rain and snow totals are expected to be quite light and temperatures won't get as cold as they did with this last system.

Highs will fall into the lower 60s with overnight lows near 40° for the middle of the week.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

