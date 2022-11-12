Warmer and sunny fall weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are following our pattern of chilly mornings and pleasant days in Southern Arizona. Tonight we will dip into the upper-30s and low-40s across the area, with scattered clouds and generally calm winds.

On Saturday, we'll see a modest warm-up with highs in the Tucson area reaching the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Areas to the south and east will be slightly cooler, but still a bit warmer than Friday.

Sunday will bring similar temperatures but breezy conditions as another system moves in. Expect cooler temperatures to start next week, with rain and snow chances in Northern Arizona and the White Mountains.

