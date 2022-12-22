Warmer air stays with us for Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beautiful December weather continues through Christmas weekend as high pressure builds over southern Arizona.

We can expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Christmas with even warmer temperatures for the beginning of next week.

This weather pattern will keep us dry, but a weak system will bring a slight chance of showers next Wednesday.

For now, make some plans to get outside as we make our way closer to Christmas!

Cuyler Diggs

