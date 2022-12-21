Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warmer air continues to build across southern Arizona

Warmer air continues to build across southern Arizona
Posted at 7:45 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 21:45:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures are gradually warming and this general trend will continue all the way through Christmas.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to finish the week and climb into the lower 70s by Christmas Day.

Overnight lows will moderate and return to the lower 40s for the holiday weekend.

Dry weather will continue and we don't see much chance of rain or snow on the horizon.

We can enjoy nice temperatures while our friends and family endure bitter cold temperatures east of the Rockies!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018