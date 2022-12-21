Warmer air continues to build across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures are gradually warming and this general trend will continue all the way through Christmas.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to finish the week and climb into the lower 70s by Christmas Day.

Overnight lows will moderate and return to the lower 40s for the holiday weekend.

Dry weather will continue and we don't see much chance of rain or snow on the horizon.

We can enjoy nice temperatures while our friends and family endure bitter cold temperatures east of the Rockies!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

