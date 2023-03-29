TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm with breezy winds ahead of our next weather system.

Highs will run 5-8° above average again today, as many locations soar to the mid 80s.

A strong weather system will bring gusty winds, blowing dust concerns, and nearly 20° of cooling by Thursday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM Thursday for areas north and east of Tucson. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45-50 mph.

Showers will stay mainly north of our area, with a slight chance for virga or light sprinkles.

It will remain cool Friday before warm temperatures return the next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

