Warm winter weather continues into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm winter weather pattern continues to bring above average warmth to southern Arizona.
Highs will climb into the upper 70s by Super Bowl Sunday and even approach 80° for Valentine's Day.
Other than some occasional breezy conditions, the weather pattern will remain pretty quiet until next week.
Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will arrive with gusty wind and much cooler temperatures.
A slight chance of valley rain and mountain snow will arrive with the winter-like system along with highs in the lower 60s by Wednesday.
Take advantage of the warm winter weather while it lasts!
Cuyler Diggs
