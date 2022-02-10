Warm winter weather continues into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm winter weather pattern continues to bring above average warmth to southern Arizona.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s by Super Bowl Sunday and even approach 80° for Valentine's Day.

Other than some occasional breezy conditions, the weather pattern will remain pretty quiet until next week.

Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will arrive with gusty wind and much cooler temperatures.

A slight chance of valley rain and mountain snow will arrive with the winter-like system along with highs in the lower 60s by Wednesday.

Take advantage of the warm winter weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

