Warm winter temperatures continue, but a winter storm is on the horizon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our beautiful stretch of warm winter weather continues as high pressure builds over the West.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s through the weekend and we might even see our first 80° day of the year, in Tucson, on Valentine's Day.

However, another storm is looming on the horizon and will remind us that we are still in the midst of winter.

Tuesday, the storm will move into the region and bring gusty wind along with cooler temperatures.

By Wednesday, high temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s and we'll see a few showers and some snow as low as 4,000'.

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

