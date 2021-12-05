Watch
Warm weekend before cooler temps, winds, and chance for showers and mountain snow

Posted at 5:16 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 19:16:44-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a warm weekend before attention turns to a big shift in the weather.

The first system brings showers/snow to the White Mountains north of our area. For southern Arizona it should mean more clouds and breezes. Temperatures cool into the low 70s.

By the end of the week a storm system drops down from the north. This should bring our area a chance for showers and mountain snow possibly down pretty low on the mountains!

Tucson high temperatures drop into the mid to low 60s at this time.

Stay tuned!

Brian Brennan

