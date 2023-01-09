Warm week ahead with a cool down on Wednesday
Posted at 10:40 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 00:40:52-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be a warm week in Southern Arizona with high temps in the 70s with a drop in the temperature on Wednesday with a high temp of 64.
A new storm system will come through Southern Arizona bringing a chance of precipitation by this time next weekend.
