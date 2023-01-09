Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warm week ahead with a cool down on Wednesday

Posted at 10:40 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 00:40:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be a warm week in Southern Arizona with high temps in the 70s with a drop in the temperature on Wednesday with a high temp of 64.

A new storm system will come through Southern Arizona bringing a chance of precipitation by this time next weekend.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018