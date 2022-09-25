Warm weather heading into last week of monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is coming to a close! Sunny and warm Saturday with a few clouds that moved in throughout the day. Sunday will bring a bit more storm chances over the Rincon and Catalina mountain ranges. Monday will be quieter in terms of storms, but an uptick in those storm changes will be Tuesday through Friday.

For Sunday, afternoon temperatures will be a five degrees above normal at 99 but not entering triple digits. The rest of the week will be in the low to mid 90s. Sierra Vista will start the week in the mid 80s and be in the low 80s by the end of the week.

