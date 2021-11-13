Warm weather continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend looks warmer than normal with high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.
High pressure weakens enough to allow high temperatures to drop into the upper 70s after Wednesday.
It may be closer to Thanksgiving before we talk about any rain chances.
