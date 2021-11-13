Watch
Warm weather continues

Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 18:42:39-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend looks warmer than normal with high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure weakens enough to allow high temperatures to drop into the upper 70s after Wednesday.

It may be closer to Thanksgiving before we talk about any rain chances.

Brian Brennan

