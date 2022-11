TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the weekend, we'll see warmer, above average temperatures before cooling off during the week. There is a slight chance of showers starting on Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty winds.

Tucson will see low 80s during the weekend before cooling off into the 70s and 60s. Sierra Vista will be in the low 70s before dipping down into the 60s by the middle of next week.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS