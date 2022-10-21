Warm temperatures continue to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain above average to bring the week to a close, but cooler air is on the way.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s to finish the week and start the weekend, but highs will drop into the 70s to finish the weekend.

Two areas of low pressure will combine to bring some showers and thunderstorms back to southeastern Arizona, but accumulation is going to be light.

Gusty wind and cooler air will have us feeling much more like fall as overnight lows dip into the 40s for the beginning of next week.

Keep those jackets handy for when the sun goes down!

Cuyler Diggs

