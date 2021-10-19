Warm temperatures continue to dominate the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm autumn weather will continue as the storm track stays north of our region and allows temperatures to run at or above seasonal averages.

Highs will climb close to 90° by the end of the week and overnight lows will remain in the 50s.

A few high clouds and some breezy conditions will occur towards the end of the week and into the weekend, but dry conditions will remain with us for the next several days.

For now, this would be a great time to make some outdoor plans!

Cuyler Diggs

