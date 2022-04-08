Warm temperatures bring the week to a close, but big changes are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will stay with us to finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 50s, but a strong low pressure system will bring big changes by the start of next week.

Gusty wind will combine with low humidity to create high wildfire danger across southern Arizona as cooler air moves into the region.

By the middle of next week, high temperatures drop back into the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

We'll have a bit of a wild weather ride over the next week!

Cuyler Diggs

