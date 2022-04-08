Watch
Warm temperatures bring the week to a close, but big changes are on the way

Posted at 7:41 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 22:41:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will stay with us to finish the week and head into the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the upper 50s, but a strong low pressure system will bring big changes by the start of next week.

Gusty wind will combine with low humidity to create high wildfire danger across southern Arizona as cooler air moves into the region.

By the middle of next week, high temperatures drop back into the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

We'll have a bit of a wild weather ride over the next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

