Warm temperatures before showers move in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have another chilly morning before warming up this week.

Temperatures will be in the 70s with cloudier skies Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers move in Thursday night into Friday. Snow levels will be high with this warm system. So don't expect a white Christmas unless you go up to the higher mountain peaks.

Unsettled weather possibly extends into the weekend, but right now it looks like showers will be mostly in the mountains. Highs lower into the 60s for the weekend.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

