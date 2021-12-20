Watch
Warm temperatures before showers move in

70s for most of the week before a chance for showers Thursday into Friday.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 08:12:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll have another chilly morning before warming up this week.

Temperatures will be in the 70s with cloudier skies Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers move in Thursday night into Friday. Snow levels will be high with this warm system. So don't expect a white Christmas unless you go up to the higher mountain peaks.

Unsettled weather possibly extends into the weekend, but right now it looks like showers will be mostly in the mountains. Highs lower into the 60s for the weekend.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

