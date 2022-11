TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Southern Arizona is experiencing above average temperatures this Sunday. Highs are in the 80s and lows are in the 50s in and around Tucson.

The region will experience a slight cool down in the middle of the coming week. Slight rain chances will be present on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up again by next weekend.

