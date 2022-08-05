Watch Now
Warm temperatures and a good chance of rain carry into the weekend

Posted at 8:30 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 23:30:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Temperatures will stay warm and monsoon will remain active to finish the week and go into the weekend.

Ample moisture will provide us with a daily dose of scattered thunderstorms through the beginning of next week.

One concern will be heavy rain falling on top of already saturated moisture that will lead to more flooding.

Temperatures will stay warm with highs hovering around 100° through the weekend.

If you haven't received much rain up to this point, you still have plenty of chances in the coming days!

Cuyler Diggs

