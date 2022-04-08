Warm start to the weekend before elevated fire weather concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A taste of summer this weekend before wind and cooler temperatures.

Low to mid-90s expected today and tomorrow before the wind really gets going Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect starting that morning and into Monday evening.

Wet weather should stay well to the north of our area, but can't rule out a potential sprinkle Tuesday afternoon.

Temps will drop into the 70s for a couple days before warming takes over again.

Have a great weekend!

Brian Brennan

