Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warm start to the weekend before a weather system moves through

Warming up the next couple of days before a weather system brings windy conditions and a chance of showers.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 21:02:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Perfectly pleasant and average day with highs in the mid-70s today.

High pressure builds over the next couple days bringing high temperatures into the 80s.

Then a system moves through on Sunday. Winds pick up during the day, and light showers move in at night. Best chances north and east of Tucson.

Highs will only be in the 60s Monday. That is ten degrees cooler than normal. It will be breezy as well.

Warmer and dry weather follows for the rest of the week.

Happy Saint Patrick's Day!

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018