Warm start to the weekend before a weather system moves through

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Perfectly pleasant and average day with highs in the mid-70s today.

High pressure builds over the next couple days bringing high temperatures into the 80s.

Then a system moves through on Sunday. Winds pick up during the day, and light showers move in at night. Best chances north and east of Tucson.

Highs will only be in the 60s Monday. That is ten degrees cooler than normal. It will be breezy as well.

Warmer and dry weather follows for the rest of the week.

Happy Saint Patrick's Day!

Brian Brennan

