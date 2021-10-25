Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warm highs again today before a cold front brings strong winds and much cooler air by Tuesday

Gusty and cooler air coming
An approaching weather system will bring breezy winds today and Tuesday
Posted at 5:38 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 08:48:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool start to this Monday, but a warm and gusty end!

Highs will soar to 90° in Tucson, but drop to the low 70s by Tuesday.

An approaching weather system will bring breezy winds today and Tuesday, along with much cooler temperatures and a chance for light showers across parts of southeast Arizona late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Highs will warm back up above normal by the latter half of this week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018