Warm highs again today before a cold front brings strong winds and much cooler air by Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool start to this Monday, but a warm and gusty end!

Highs will soar to 90° in Tucson, but drop to the low 70s by Tuesday.

An approaching weather system will bring breezy winds today and Tuesday, along with much cooler temperatures and a chance for light showers across parts of southeast Arizona late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Highs will warm back up above normal by the latter half of this week.

April Madison

