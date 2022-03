TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures reached the low 90s on Sunday afternoon in Tucson.

The warm weather won't be sticking around as winds will move in from the south and southwest on Monday.

There is a fire weather watch issued from 11 AM to 8 PM on Monday. 15 to 25 mph winds are expected with gusts up to 40 mph.

Showers will arrive on Tuesday for a cool wet day in the mid-60s. Temperatures will rebound to around normal by the end of the week.

Brian Brennan

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS