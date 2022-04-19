Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warm, dry, windy weather continues to bring high wildfire danger to southern Arizona

Warm, dry, windy weather continues to bring high wildfire danger to southern Arizona
Posted at 8:07 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 23:07:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warmest temperatures of the year, so far, will give way to cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, the cooler temperatures will come with the price of more wind and high wildfire danger.

Tuesday, Red Flag Warnings have already been posted for much of southeastern Arizona for most of the day because of the combination of high wind and low humidity.

By Friday, highs will fall back into the lower 80s and overnight lows will dip back into the upper 40s to start the weekend.

We still don't see any sign of rain to bring any relief to our dry conditions.

Please be safe and remember to drink some extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018