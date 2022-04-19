Warm, dry, windy weather continues to bring high wildfire danger to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The warmest temperatures of the year, so far, will give way to cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

Unfortunately, the cooler temperatures will come with the price of more wind and high wildfire danger.

Tuesday, Red Flag Warnings have already been posted for much of southeastern Arizona for most of the day because of the combination of high wind and low humidity.

By Friday, highs will fall back into the lower 80s and overnight lows will dip back into the upper 40s to start the weekend.

We still don't see any sign of rain to bring any relief to our dry conditions.

Please be safe and remember to drink some extra water!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

