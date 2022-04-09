Warm, dry, windy conditions arrive this weekend along with critical wildfire danger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big change in the weather is heading for southern Arizona as a deep area of low pressure moves in from the Northwest.

The weekend will start with highs in the 90s and finish with dry, windy conditions and highs in the 80s.

Strong wind will combine with low humidity to create critical wildfire conditions and a Fire Weather Watch has been posted for all of southeastern Arizona on Sunday and Monday.

Blowing dust will also be a concern, especially for drivers on I-10 near Willcox.

By Tuesday, high temperatures will drop into the lower 70s and overnight lows will fall back into the 40s.

Be safe this weekend and don't forget to drink some extra water!

