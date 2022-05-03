Warm, dry weather continues along with high wildfire danger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will carry us through the end of the week, but more wind will bring more high wildfire danger and some blowing dust.

Tuesday will bring some gusty wind to the region, but the strongest wind is expected for Mother's Day weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the end of the week and cool into the mid-80s for the start of next week.

Unfortunately, no rain will make it to southern Arizona.

Keep drinking that extra water and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

