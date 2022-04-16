Warm, dry weather carries through Easter weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Easter weekend is here and will bring more warm, dry weather to southern Arizona.

The weekend will start with some high clouds and breezy conditions, but Easter Sunday will provide lots of sunshine and just a light breeze here and there.

This pattern will take us into next week with highs in the lower 90s and breezy conditions each afternoon.

By the end of next week, another storm system will pass to the north and create more gusty wind along with increased wildfire danger.

Unfortunately, there's still no chance of rain in the forecast.

For now, have a happy Easter and don't forget to wear your sunscreen and drink some extra water this weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

