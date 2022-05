TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're looking for a good week to wash the car, this would be it.

We are staying dry and warm, and gusty at times, for the rest of the week.

Today might be a little less breezy than Sunday, but gusty winds are expected from time to time, with increasing winds again on Tuesday.

Highs will continue to climb to well above average, soaring to near 100° by Friday and Saturday.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS