Warm days and chilly nights continue through the end of the week

Posted at 7:09 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 22:09:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have some nice fall weather to look forward to as look into the end of the week and Halloween weekend.

Chilly nights will be followed by warm days with no big changes over the next week.

A couple of cold fronts will clip the area, but do little more than bring some clouds and breezy conditions to southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s through Halloween.

Nothing too spooky in this forecast!

Cuyler Diggs

