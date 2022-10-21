Warm day but cooler temperatures are on the way
Warm and dry weather throughout Friday with cooler temperatures on the way throughout the weekend.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 12:38:44-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a quiet night with dry and warm weather throughout the rest of Friday. Tucson will hit 89 degrees as the high today and Sierra Vista will be at 80 for the high.
Once the weekend begins, cooler air and a chance for storms will head our way. That will also bring some gusty winds during our weekend and the start of the next work week.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.