Warm day but cooler temperatures are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been a quiet night with dry and warm weather throughout the rest of Friday. Tucson will hit 89 degrees as the high today and Sierra Vista will be at 80 for the high.

Once the weekend begins, cooler air and a chance for storms will head our way. That will also bring some gusty winds during our weekend and the start of the next work week.

