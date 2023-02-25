Watch Now
Warm and windy Saturday before next winter storm

Posted at 5:41 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 19:41:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we head into the weekend, we are in a nice break between cold storms. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with breezy conditions and highs in the upper-60s and 70s across Southern Arizona.

Late Saturday into early Sunday, our next storm arrives. We'll see chances for rain showers as daytime highs drop into the low 50s or below on Sunday. Snow levels could drop as low as 3,000 feet, with the Catalinas and Rincon peaks potentially getting up to another foot of snow.

Next week, we dry out and warm up a bit Monday and Tuesday before another cold system brings more rain next Wednesday and Thursday.

