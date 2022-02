TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warming continues through the weekend.

Sunny with upper 70s to near 80° again today. Slightly cooler Saturday, then near or at 80° again Sunday and Monday.

Conditions will be breezy at times through the weekend, especially Saturday.

A storm system will impact the area next week with gusty winds on Tuesday and a chance of precipitation on Wednesday.

