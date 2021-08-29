Watch
Very wet weather possible Tuesday through Friday

Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 19:48:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storms more isolated today, but can't rule out a few storms later this afternoon.

More scattered thunderstorms Monday as tropical moisture really moves in.

Very wet weather is possible Tuesday through Friday.

Storms are a good bet for Tuesday afternoon and those storms may continue late into the night and overnight.

Wednesday looks like it could end up being a rainy day, but embedded thunderstorms possible.

Abundant moisture and monsoon flow continues into the end of the week.

Download our Storm Shield weather app to your phone to track the storms and be alerted to severe weather warnings in your area!

Brian Brennan

