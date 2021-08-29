Very wet weather possible Tuesday through Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storms more isolated today, but can't rule out a few storms later this afternoon.

More scattered thunderstorms Monday as tropical moisture really moves in.

Very wet weather is possible Tuesday through Friday.

Storms are a good bet for Tuesday afternoon and those storms may continue late into the night and overnight.

Wednesday looks like it could end up being a rainy day, but embedded thunderstorms possible.

Abundant moisture and monsoon flow continues into the end of the week.

Brian Brennan

