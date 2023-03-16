Unsettled weather settles over southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An unsettled weather pattern has settled over southern Arizona and will stay with us for the next several days.

Cooler than average temperatures will be the rule with highs running in the upper 60s through the weekend.

For the end of the week, overnight lows will fall back into the low to mid-40s which will make for some chilly St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

A little warming trend returns early next week before another cool down arrives for the middle of the week.

We are lucky to be getting a little more moisture before St. Patrick's Day!

Cuyler Diggs

