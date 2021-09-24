Watch
Unsettled weather settles in over the Southwest

Posted at 7:11 PM, Sep 23, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An area of low pressure will remain over the Southwest for the next several days and bring an unsettled weather pattern to the region for the next several days.

Cooler temperatures will be noticeable as highs run in the mid to upper 80s for most of the next week along with lows in the 60s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain over the area through the weekend and into next week.

The best chance of rain will occur over the weekend when some areas could receive up to a half-inch of rain depending on where the thundershowers develop.

Looks like monsoon wants to go out with a bang!

Cuyler Diggs

