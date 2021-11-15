Watch
Unseasonably warm to start the week, then slightly cooler by the end

Posted at 5:44 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 07:44:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dress in layers. Lows will dip near 50° to star the day, then warming to the upper 80s in Tucson.

Dry weather is expected through next weekend with passing high clouds at times.

Temps will remain above normal for the next couple of days before more seasonable temperatures return from Wednesday onward.

Highs will get back to the upper 70s for the weekend.

